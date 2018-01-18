Schiavoni plans to introduce revenge porn legislation

Wives, daughters and educators all say they've been victims of what's commonly referred to as "revenge porn."

Now Ohio Senator Joe Schiavoni, a Democrat from the 33rd District has drafted legislation for he second time making it illegal to post sexually explicit photos of another person without their permission.

Currently 38 states and the District of Columbia already have revenge porn laws in place.

May 22, 2017 that's the day Katelyn Bowden of Youngstown tells 21 News her life changed forever. Intimate photos of the mother of two were posted on-line after someone stole her ex-boyfriend's phone.

"Thousands of people had seen my body and seen my images. Many had written horrible things about me. They didn't see me as a person, just as an object to be sexualized and humiliated, Bowden said."

Bowden went to police with what she thought was rock solid evidence that included a text message confession from an acquaintence. But she was told that the only crime that had been committed was the theft of a cell phone.

Char Hill of Marion, is another revenge porn victim. She says emotionally she went into a downward spiral and became suicidal after her ex-boyfriend texted sexually explicit photos of her to his friends.

"Because not only did he do that he also threatened to put them on every car in my church parking lot. I was horrified. I felt dirty, I was afraid, it sent me into a state of panic," Hill said.

NOW Ohio Senator Joe Schiavoni is standing with these victims and Aurora Police. The senator says he's prepared to introduce "revenge porn" legislation to this General Assembly, hoping this bill becomes law, like it is in 38 states and Washington, D.C.

"What the bill will have is a criminal component to allow offenders to be charged with a misdemeanor. There is also a pathway for civil action against the perpetrator and then a list of specific protections for victims," Senator Schiavoni said.

Those protections include that an employer can not fire a victim of revenge porn just because sexually explicit photos have appeared on the internet or have been posted somewhere.

A university can not punish a student by taking away a scholarship or grant because that student has been a victim of revenge porn.

There will be paid leave for revenge porn victims who need time for counseling in their case.

Senator Schiavoni believes the bill does have teeth and if it passes, anyone convicted can go to jail for up to 6 months for a first degree felony. The perpetrator can also face individual charges for each sexually explicit image that is displayed on individual websites.

One challenge that has yet to be worked out is jurisdiction and what agency should file the charges because often the victims are inconvienced because of where the suspect lives or committed the crime.

Senator Schiavoni says there is a chance that the legislation once it is officially introduced could pass in this General Assembly.

Victim Katelyn Bowden and a number of the victims who joined Senator Schiavoni for the news conference at the Ohio Statehouse on Thursday have formed a support group for revenge porn victims.

That support group is known as "Battling Against Demeaning And Abusive Selfie Sharing," and Katelyn Bowden says they can be contacted at: Facebook.com/turningvictimsintoadvocates.