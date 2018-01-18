Township holds first meeting on "Build a better Boardman"

"Build a better Boardman" is the theme of a new comprehensive plan to improve the township.

The meeting on Thursday, held at Good Hope Lutheran Church, was the first of two meetings in Boardman to gain the community's opinion on the new plan.

One of the issues discussed during the meeting was the new upcoming rewrite of the township's Zoning Code.

"We really could look at census data and look at maps all day, but what people want to hear is, is there issues with neighborhoods? What do they want to see? We really want to get input on what their priorities are, so it's not in this meeting department or the township level, it really is coming from the community," said Krista Beniston, Boardman Township Director of Zoning.

The second meeting will be on February 5th at Boardman Park’s Lariccia Family Community Center.

In addition to the meetings, the township is also urging people to go to their website and take a survey so they can collect more data.