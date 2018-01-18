Officer who found Karl Hoerig reacts to Claudia Hoerig's return

There is some closure from the news that Claudia Hoerig has been returned to Trumbull County not only for the family but the police officers who have been investigating the case since the beginning.

21 News spoke with one of those officers — Ron Lane. Lane is a retired Newton Falls Police executive sergeant who found Karl Hoerig killed in his home.

"Finally!" is how Ron Lane reacted to the news that Claudia Hoerig was returned to the Trumbull County jail Wednesday night from Brazil for allegedly murdering her husband Karl Hoerig in 2007.

"The thing was it was a surprise. No one really knew she was coming back for sure," he said.

Nearly 11 years ago, Lane was the Newton Falls police officer who went to check on Karl after the Air Base said he didn't show up for work, which was unusual.

Karl's mother tipped him off to a painting tarp in the corner of the living room.

"I looked and it looked like a hand and so I went over and lifted up the tarp to see what it was and it was Karl and it really struck."

Karl appeared to be sitting on the step to tie his shoes when investigators believe Claudia came from upstairs behind him and shot him.

He was shot two times in the back and once in the head.

"The way it looked he didn't even know it was coming and I don't know how anybody could do that," Lane described.

Officers found the gun in a closet rigged up in a way that looked like it was meant to go off when someone opened the door but luckily the string wasn't attached to the door knob.

"When you open the door and you see that (the gun) sticking out there looking at you it kind of takes your breath away," he explained.

It is a setup that leaves a lot of unanswered questions that Lane hopes to have answered as he watches the trial.

"I think we'll get justice," Lane said.

Lane won't be at the arraignment Thursday but plans to be at the courthouse in the future to watch the proceedings. He does not know yet if he will be called to testify.

