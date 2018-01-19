Fake EMS caller scams elderly Niles woman

A caller pretending to work for an emergency response system company scammed an elderly Niles woman into giving him her checking information.

The woman received a call on Thursday from someone claiming to be from an EMS company. They told her she needed a payment in order to get the benefits from having an EMS alert button or to get help in the event of a fall.

The caller asked the woman for her credit card information, but she didn't have one. Instead, she gave the caller her check information.

The woman used the services on the Area Agency on Aging 11. When she met with one of their representatives, she told them about the incident.

"If Agency employees meet with someone about services, those services are ordered through our Agency after the consumer selects one of our certified providers," Lisa Solley, the director of communications for the Agency, said. "A designated employee coordinates services and the Agency will never ask for a credit card or banking information over the phone."

Federal officials estimate that 1 in 5 older adults have been defrauded, resulting in over $2 billion a year.

The most popular scams involve telemarketers and mail fraud.

To protect yourself from fraud, don't give credit card information or bank account numbers to people over the phone, even if they say they are from a credible organization.

If you receive a suspicious call, contact your local police or the Better Business Bureau at (330) 744-3111.