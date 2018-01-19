Construction begins this week on State Street in Hermitage and Sharon

A new project is underway to give drivers on East State Street a smoother ride, starting today.

Crews are repavings about two miles of the street from the Route 18 intersection to the Route 5-18 intersection near Stambaugh and Euclid Avenue.

The work also includes traffic lights, curb ramps and drainage upgrades.

Road crews are also replacing the bridge on East State Street over Pine Run. The bridge is used by over 12,000 drivers a day and has been classified as structurally deficient.

The project is scheduled to be done by August.

Officials say there is no detour anticipated with the project, but there will be a few lane restrictions in February.