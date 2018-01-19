Local runner raises money to donate back to Mill Creek Metropark - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Local runner raises money to donate back to Mill Creek Metroparks

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Niles runner has recently fulfilled a 20-year dream.

Bo Marchionte celebrated his 20 year anniversary on January 4, for running the trails every day in all weather conditions.

Mill Creek officials say Marchionte logged 10 or more miles a day.

About two weeks before his anniversary, Marchionte's wife and friend decided to raise money and donate it back to Mill Creek MetroParks Foundation in honor of his love for the trails. 

"I am amazed at the long-term effort and dedication brought forth by Bo. We are honored to accept this donation on his behalf. With the MetroParks newly established endowment fund, this donation will aide in the continued enhancement of the MetroParks trail system for the enjoyment of our park visitors," says Aaron Young, Executive Director of Mill Creek MetroParks. 

The Primanti Brothers in Niles held a fund raising event from January 4-7, where a percentage of sales were donated.

In just two weeks, the family was able to donate over $5,000, breaking the original goal of $2,500.

On Thursday, Marchionte and his family presented a check in the amount of $5,258. The check is the first contribution to the Trail Endowment Fund at Mill Creek MetroParks. 

Park officials say the purpose of the fund is to provide the maintenance and care of the trails.

"I love the park and running the trails there. I am thrilled the contributions on my behalf will be the kickoff of this endowment", says Marchionte.

