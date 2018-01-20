Three-car crash temporarily shuts down Youngstown bridge

A speeding driver crashed into two other vehicles in Youngstown on Friday, resulting in a three-car crash that temporarily closed Center Street Bridge.

A Youngstown police officer was patrolling near Shady Run Road and Aberdeen Avenue Friday night when he claims he saw a grey Ford Fusion run a stop sign. The officer followed the car for a little while, but then was ordered to stop.

The officer continued patrolling, this time near the intersection of Shirley Road and Poland Avenue. While at the intersection's red light, the officer said he saw a man waving him down from the other side.

The officer followed the man to the middle of Center Street Bridge, where he found there was a three-car accident that involved the speeding Ford Fusion from earlier.

One car was up against the wall of the bridge and was damaged in the front and right side. According to the report, the driver didn't have visible injuries, but the passenger had a deep cut that showed muscle and fatty tissue.

The driver told the officer she was traveling southwest on the bridge when she watched the Fusion enter her lane and hit her head on.

The second car had minor front end damage to the left bumper. Police released the driver, who was not injured, after he gave a witness statement.

The officer then approached the Fusion, where he saw Willaim Kyzer laying on the ground next to the driver's side door. Kyzer's head was covered in blood and he was holding his right leg.

According to officials, blood would pour out of his wound if he let go.

Kyzer told police he had marijuana in his car. When officers searched the Fusion, they found marijuana, a grinder, a scale and six small bottles of open liquor.

The three still at the scene of the accident were then taken to the hospital to assess their injuries. They were all listed in stable condition.

While in the hospital, the officer told Kyzer he was under arrest for fleeing and eluding and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Kyzer was also given a blood test since there were open bottles of liquor in his car.

The officer issued Kyzer citations for not stopping at a stop sign, reckless operation and driving left of center.

Kyzer is scheduled to appear in the Youngstown Municipal Court at 9 A.M. on Monday. It may be delayed depending on how Kyzer responds to the surgery he receiving for his injuries.