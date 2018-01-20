Local lawmakers react to government shutdown

Local lawmakers are speaking out after the Senate failed to pass a short-term spending bill Friday night, leading the federal government to shut down. The following are statements released by said lawmakers:

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

"We have the opportunity to reach a bipartisan deal, and we owe it to the people we work for to keep working until we get the job done. The uncertainty created by Republican leadership in Washington is hurting Ohio businesses, jeopardizing our military readiness, and forcing too many families to live in fear – whether it's fear their children will lose health insurance, fear the retirement they worked for will be taken away, or fear they will be ripped away from the only home they've ever known – enough is enough. Leader McConnell must keep the government open and allow us to pass a solution that gives Ohio businesses, military installations and families the certainty they deserve."

Senator Rob Portman (R-PA)

"[Friday] I voted to keep the government open and provide long-term funding for the CHIP program. There's nothing in this short-term funding bill that either party opposes, and no one benefits from a shutdown. We should end government shutdowns for good, and that's why I have introduced legislation called the End Government Shutdowns Act to avoid these types of unnecessary disruptions that ultimately hurt our economy, hurt families, and hurt our troops. Shutdowns are unnecessary and counter-productive, and I would hope Democrats reconsider their opposition to this non-controversial, short-term funding bill and work with us to keep the government running."

Senator Bob Casey (D-PA)

"Republicans who control Congress and President Trump have provoked a government shutdown by refusing to work in a bipartisan way on a funding agreement that protects the middle class, retiree pensioners and 800,000 people who receive health care through community health centers. The Republican funding plan shortchanges our veterans, community health centers, infants and mothers who receive home visitations, retired coal miners and other Pennsylvania workers and those dealing with the opioid crisis. There are bipartisan agreements in place that can help Pennsylvania families, but Republicans gave in to the extreme right wing of their party and walked away. I was not elected to genuflect to the demands of extreme House Republicans. I have an obligation to fight for the millions of families left out of this bill. For over 100 days, Republicans didn't do a damn thing for kids impacted by the lapse in reauthorization of the Children's House Insurance Program (CHIP). Instead, Republicans in Washington spent months working to pass massive tax cuts for their big corporate donors. Now all of a sudden they pretend like they care? If they truly cared for children like they cared for big corporations then the CHIP extension would be permanent. Republicans should immediately reopen the government so that we can stay in session until we reach a commonsense agreement."



Congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH)

"As the clock struck midnight and we moved into the one year anniversary of President Trump's inauguration, the Republicans controlling the House, the Senate and the White House have declared their inability to keep the federal government running. Democrats remain ready and willing to work with Republicans to create a bipartisan budget agreement that will keep the government operating, stabilize Teamster and coal miner pensions on the verge of collapse, protect from deportation young children who've lived in the United States their whole lives, and provide funding for the opioid epidemic, children's health insurance, and community health centers. Instead though, Republicans are choosing instead to use those vulnerable populations as bargaining chips to play politics at the expense of those who need Congress to act. This crisis could have been averted at any point simply by bringing one of the several bipartisan agreements up for a vote. This is a painful and needless situation entirely of the GOP's making. I hope they come to their senses quickly and work with Democrats on a responsible path forward."

