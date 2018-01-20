ICE takes businessman into custody; Hundreds protest

A protest is underway in downtown Youngstown, over Immigration Customs Enforcement taking the owner of downtown Circle into custody.

Hundreds of people showed up Saturday evening to show their support and to demand answers.

21 News is told that Al Adi is in prison at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on Youngstown Hubbard Road.

Adi's wife says he has worked for 39 years trying to get his citizenship and has a green card to work until next August. She says he pays his taxes and has never missed a court hearing.

Protesters at Saturday's event say they don't understand why Adi is being deported.

Friends and family worry since Adi has been on a hunger strike for five days since he was taken into custody.