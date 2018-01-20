Walmart hosts annual Wellness Event

Many people are looking to find a way to get healthier and prevent sickness naturally. Valley Walmart locations are making that easier than ever.

The company hosted its annual Wellness Day event.

Customers that stopped by got free health screenings for a variety of things, like glucose, blood pressure and vision.

This year, there was a new virtual reality experience that is supposed to help people stop smoking.

"When you look through the device, it just goes through a few scenarios of what you can do with your time, with money, with just your overall health if you quit smoking. Because most adults that smokes, wants to quit and they don't know there's resources out there to help them," said Adrian Bocciarelli, Manager, Pharmacy Clinical Services.

According to the CDC, approximately 22.5 percent of adults in Ohio smoke cigarettes regularly.

Health officials say this free resource is intended to be a step toward quitting tobacco.