Pulaski Twp. police looking for missing man

Pulaski Township police are asking for help from the public in locating a man who has been missing since Friday evening.

Vincent Huntley, 55, was last seen walking away from a home in the 5900 block of Old Pulaski Rd. in New Wilmington.

This happened Friday around 5:50 pm, according to police.

Huntley is 5'10" and 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve blue shirt and a green coat with fur around the hoodie.

If you have any information on Huntley's whereabouts, please contact Pulaski Township police at 724-964-8891 or Lawrence County Communications at 724-656-9300.

Police said Huntley's sister Katrina Huntley is also taking phone calls in an attempt to locate him. Her numbers are 724-877-2929 or 724-981-0549.