Al Adi support rally runs through Youngstown

Dozens of people marched through the streets of Youngstown in support of Amer "Al" Adi Othman on Saturday.

For days, Adi's family and the community have been working tirelessly to keep the Downtown Circle owner at home.

Many are saying they're upset Adi is being held at the Northeastern Ohio Correctional Center on Youngstown Hubbard Road.

Brandon Martin, a Downtown Circle customer, said Adi played a role in improving the downtown area.

"It really broke my heart to see a person that has been a part of downtown culture that is coming up has been taken away," Martin said.

Adi was able to call his family for a short time Saturday afternoon. Although he is still being held by ICE, he is staying positive.

"I am in good spirits," Adi tells his family. "I am going to keep fighting."

In addition to the march, Adi supporters have organized a blitz from January 22 through the 26.

During that time, people are encouraged to drop by congressional and Senate offices and demand Congress pass a DREAMers act as well as a humane immigration policy.