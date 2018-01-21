Brookfield teacher doubles as school district's "superhero"

Military members definitely have that Superman quality. Just a couple months ago, Steve Sambroak was flying helicopters in the Army. Now he's back to his Clark Kent days as a teacher, but inside his school, he's still every bit the hero.

Sambroak is an intervention specialist at Brookfield Middle School, fresh off a year-long deployment in Afghanistan as a MedEvac helicopter pilot.

"I think kids realize that all their teachers are heroes in one respect or another, but he's like a superhero," said Brookfield superintendent Jo Taylor.

Sambroak is a Chief Warrant Officer Three in the U.S. Army Reserve and got back from his deployment October 17th. By November 2nd, he was already back in the classroom and he admits it's still quite the change-of-pace from his year overseas.

"I call it going from zero to 100 miles an hour in three seconds. We would have days like that. Sitting around doing nothing and all of a sudden you're going 100 miles an hour, not knowing what's next," said Sambroak.

He didn't really know what would be next, when he got home either.

That's where his support system came in, both with his family and his school family, keeping in touch throughout his deployment and making sure he knew they were behind him every step of the way.

"It's an awesome feeling. Knowing that they're back here. That you're not forgotten about and that when you return, they're there," said Sambroak.

"Warriors are family," said elementary principal Stacey Filicky. "We're all family here and it was nice to see the group all embrace him and support him while he was gone and the excitement when he returned."

Steve could have taken more time off when he got back from his deployment, but he didn't because he was so anxious to get back here in Brookfield and get back to teaching his kids.

"It says everything I need to know," said Taylor. "He loves kids, he loves his job, he loves what he does, and he was anxious to be back here."

Now, it's slowly back to the new normal in the classroom; a teacher/helicopter pilot/Brookfield superhero.

"Superhero, he's a superhero," said Filicky. "They think he is the coolest thing and he is an amazing role model for our kids. They really do look up to him."

Proof that superheroes really do walk among us and sometimes they're closer than you realize.

Sambroak also nominated both Taylor and Filicky for the Patriot Award for supporting his service. They received that award in the fall while he was still in Afghanistan.