Akron school board member overdoses

A school board member in Akron allegedly overdosed on fentanyl on Thursday.

The Akron Beacon Journal reported that police responded to a call about a man in a parking lot when they found John Otterman unconscious in a car, an Akron Public School board member.

Officials say marijuana and a white substance that tested positive for fentanyl were found in the 57-year-old's vehicle.

First responders gave Otterman naloxone and took him to the hospital, where he admitted the drugs in the car were his.

Court records show Otterman is charged with a misdemeanor drug abuse marijuana charge, but was not charged for having fentanyl.

Under Ohio's Good Samaritan Law, people who overdose up two times are offered immunity.