Lawmakers attend rally in support of Youngstown businessman

The family and supporters of Amer "Al" Adi Othman are rallying Saturday at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center.

The rally is from 2 to 4 P.M. with parking available across the street at Rom Trans Inc.

Several local lawmakers are speaking or appearing at the rally, including Senator Joe Schiavoni, Congressman Dennis Kucinich and Attorney David Leopold on behalf of Congressman Tim Ryan.

Other guests include Representative Michele Lepore-Hagan, Mayor Tito Brown, former state Senator Bob Hagan representing Mike O'Brien, Representative Glenn Holmes, Commissioner Carol Rimendio-Righetti, Councilwomen Anita Davis and Lauren McNally and Councilmen Mike Ray and Julius Oliver.