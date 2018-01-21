AFN to broadcast NFL's championship games despite shutdown

Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stuntedMore >>
A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdownMore >>
U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never healMore >>
Friday was the final day of classes for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, also known as "ECOT." Ohio's largest online charter school is closing down after losing its sponsor, leaving thousands of students scrambling. For the Earl family in Leavittsburg, it's reluctantly onto Plan B.More >>
The American Forces Network will broadcast the NFL's conference championship games despite the federal government shutdown.More >>
The family and supporters of Amer "Al" Adi Othman are rallying Saturday at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center.More >>
A school board member in Akron allegedly overdosed on fentanyl on Thursday.More >>
Just a couple months ago, Steve Sambroak was flying helicopters in the Army. Now he's back to his Clark Kent days as a teacher, but inside his school, he's still every bit the hero.More >>
