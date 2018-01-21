AFN to broadcast NFL's championship games despite shutdown

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal

A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdown

Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stunted

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" outdid another weekend's worth of newcomers to top the North American box office for the third straight weekend, making the surprise hit the fifth-highest grossing film of all time for Sony Pictures.

Guillermo del Toro's fantastical romance "The Shape of Water" has won the top honor from the Producers Guild of America.

Organizers of a New York City rally and march for women's rights say tens of thousands of people were ready to hit the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

California transportation officials say a key coastal highway swamped by deadly mudslides has reopened after a nearly two-week closure that caused traffic headaches across the region.

Thousands of people poured into a football stadium in Las Vegas on the anniversary of women's marches around the world, capping off a weekend of global demonstrations for equality, justice and an end to sexual harassment.

The American Forces Network will broadcast the NFL's conference championship games despite the federal government shutdown.

There was some question about access to the games for military outside the U.S. after the AFN put a message on its Facebook page on Saturday that its services would not be available because of the shutdown.

The network airs American radio and television programming in Europe and other locations outside the U.S.

But White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders posted Sunday on her Twitter account that the AFN had been restored. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy also tweeted that the games would be on the network and called it "great news."

New England takes on Jacksonville in the AFC championship, and Minnesota faces Philadelphia in the NFC championship.

