St. Christine School remains closed

St. Christine School remained closed on Monday while parish officials wait for the results of tests needed after crews worked to repair a crack that appeared on the building's roof last week.

The quick freeze and thaw caused the membrane inside the roof to crack. When the snow melted, the water then made its way into the school.

Due to the flooding, the asbestos that was in the rooms became loose.

Contractors have been working to remove the asbestos from the ceilings and the floor in four affected classrooms and hall.

An air quality test must be performed and passed before anyone is permitted back in the building.

The air quality test is scheduled today and the results are due back on Tuesday.

If the building passes the test, school officials hope to resume classes on Wednesday.