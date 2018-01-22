Students use app to navigate YSU

If you're a YSU student looking for an easier way to browse course listings, check into campus events and give feedback about campus services, there's an app for that.

According to the university, thousands of YSU students are using the Youngstown Campus App on their mobile phones.

Designed by former student affairs professionals to help students navigate college, the app was launched this school year.

In a recent survey, 67 percent of students strongly agreed that the app helped them get off to a good start at university.

"The Youngstown Campus App has given us a simple way to connect with peers and staff, troubleshoot common challenges, and easily access all the different resources and opportunities on campus,"said Kellie Daley, a senior at YSU and president of the Ad Club, which brings together students interested in marketing and advertising careers.

Ad Club members used the app to recruit new members, promote events, track attendance, and capture feedback on how to improve future meetings. Thus far, the club has welcomed 37 new members, compared with only seven last school year.

The app, designed by OOHLALA Mobile, provides engagement features and data dashboards that enable YSU faculty and staff to better tailor student support services to meet the needs of the student population.

At the YSU Center for Student Progress, student tutors and academic coaches use the app to more effectively track participation and get immediate feedback, enabling them to adjust the content and style of tutoring sessions to meet student needs.

First-year students use the app to check in to orientation meetings and lectures, helping them stay on track as they adjust to campus life.

"The Youngstown Campus App has transformed the way our office interacts with students, streamlining the process and giving us deeper insight into the needs of the YSU population," said Becky Varian, director, Center for Student Progress.

More information about the Youngstown Campus App may be found here