Suspect in Trumbull County Sheriff deputies' drug exposure held on $25,000 bond

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio -

New charges have been filed against the Newton Township man arrested in connection with a drug incident that sent three Trumbull County Sheriff's deputies to the hospital. 

47-year-old Martin Higinbothom appeared for a video arraignment Monday morning to answer to more than half a dozen charges. 

Higinbothom now faces three charges of felonious assault, two counts of drug paraphernalia, and one count of tampering with evidence, misconduct at an emergency, and drug abuse. 

According to the Trumbull County Sheriff's office, deputies were called out to the Blue Water Manor Trailer Park on Kings Drive S.W. just after 6 p.m.  Thursday for reports of a possible medical issue. 

Deputies say that when they arrived on scene they discovered Higinbothom unresponsive. He was reportedly treated with Narcan, an opiate overdose reversal drug, and began to respond. 

The Sheriff's Office says that when he woke, Higinbothom became combative, flipping over a table. 

Officials say a powdery substance was on the table and flew into the air when the table flipped over. 

That's when authorities believe Sergeant Bob Ross, Deputy Denis Garito, and Deputy Brian Galida were exposed to the drugs. 

The Sheriff's Office says Higinbothom was taken to the hospital to be checked out. Shortly after the deputies reported that they began to feel "funny". 

Deputies said that the substance has been sent to be tested. Original dispatch calls suggest that it may be fentanyl. 

All three were taken to St. Joseph's Hospital to be examined and were released a short time later.  

The deputies are said to be fine. 

Higinbothom is being held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court again next week for a preliminary hearing. 

