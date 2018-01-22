Pennsylvania Supreme Court rules congressional mapping unconstitutional

Pennsylvania's highest court has ruled that the way in which congressional districts are divided in the state is unconstitutional.

In a 4-3 vote, the Democratic-led judiciary struck down the boundaries of the state's 18 congressional districts.

In an order issued Monday, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ordered the Republican-led legislature to pass a remapping plan by February 9th.

That replacement plan must then be fowarded to Governor Tom Wolf, who is required to submit it to the court by Feb. 15th.

The order says that should the legislature, or Wofl, be unable to forward them a new plan, they will adopt their own.

The Court also ruled that the May 2018 primary will not be moved and that districts should amend the election calendar, including the filing and circulation of petitions.

According to the ruling, the new congressional districts should "consist of congressional districts composed of compact and contiguous territory; as nearly equal in population as practicable; and which do not divide any county, city, incorporated town, borough, township, or ward, except where necessary to ensure equality of population."

The Associated Press reports that Pennsylvania's top two Republican state senators, Joe Scarnati and Jake Corman, said that the state court's decision oversteps its legal authority, and they plan on petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court this week to halt the decision.

However, it is unclear if the May primary would be disrupted, should the Supreme Court decide to hear the case.

