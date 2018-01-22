AP girl's H.S. basketball poll (1/22/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

AP girl's H.S. basketball poll (1/22/18)

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls. by OHSAA divisions. with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I
1. Newark (16)
14-0 191
2. W. Chester Lakota W. (2)
15-1 146
3. Pickerington Cent. (1)
16-1 134
4. Dublin Coffman
15-1 126
5. Solon (1)
13-2 105
6. Canton McKinley
14-1 93
7. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame
13-3 56
8. Dresden Tri-Valley
11-2 40
9. Stow-Munroe Falls
14-2 36
10. Wadsworth
14-2 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Canfield 23. Mason 22. Tol. Notre Dame 21. Geneva 17. Berea-Midpark 16.

DIVISION II
1. West  Branch (16)
13-0 187
2. Gates Mills Gilmour (3)
12-2 135
3. Germantown Valley View
14-1 114
4. Bellevue
14-1 108
5. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1)
13-2 98
6. Zanesville Maysville
12-1 94
7. Trotwood-Madison
11-2 69
8. McArthur Vinton County
12-0 67
9. Tol. Rogers
13-3 50
10. Washington C.H. Miami Trace
13-2 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Shaker Hts. Laurel 28. Washington C.H. 24. London 20. Howland 15. Poland Seminary 13. Akr. SVSM 12.

DIVISION III
1. Versailles (4)
16-1 159
2. Cols. Africentric (11)
13-1 144
3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1)
14-1 124
4. Cin. Summit Country Day (1)
13-0 114
5. Kirtland
15-0 96
6. Waynesville (1)
15-0 73
7. Archbold
12-1 70
8. Findlay Liberty-Benton
13-1 56
9. Cardington-Lincoln
16-1 34
10. Doylestown Chippewa
13-0 33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Rocky River Lutheran W. 25. Elyria Cath. (1) 23. Minford 18. Proctorville Fairland 13. Seaman N. Adams 12.

DIVISION IV
1. Minster (13)
14-1 183
2. Waterford (4)
10-1 166
3. Ottoville
14-1 123
4. Fairfield Christian
12-2 115
5. Sugar Grove Berne Union
12-1 111
6. Jackson-Milton (2)
13-0 108
7. Ft. Recovery
11-2 45
8. N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge
9-4 35
9. Portsmouth Notre Dame
15-0 34
10. Steubenville Cath. Cent.
11-2 31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Dalton 29. Cornerstone Christian (1) 28. New Bremen 27. New Boston Glenwood 16.

