AP girl's H.S. basketball poll (1/22/18)

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls. by OHSAA divisions. with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1. Newark (16)

14-0 191

2. W. Chester Lakota W. (2)

15-1 146

3. Pickerington Cent. (1)

16-1 134

4. Dublin Coffman

15-1 126

5. Solon (1)

13-2 105

6. Canton McKinley

14-1 93

7. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame

13-3 56

8. Dresden Tri-Valley

11-2 40

9. Stow-Munroe Falls

14-2 36

10. Wadsworth

14-2 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Canfield 23. Mason 22. Tol. Notre Dame 21. Geneva 17. Berea-Midpark 16.

DIVISION II

1. West Branch (16)

13-0 187

2. Gates Mills Gilmour (3)

12-2 135

3. Germantown Valley View

14-1 114

4. Bellevue

14-1 108

5. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1)

13-2 98

6. Zanesville Maysville

12-1 94

7. Trotwood-Madison

11-2 69

8. McArthur Vinton County

12-0 67

9. Tol. Rogers

13-3 50

10. Washington C.H. Miami Trace

13-2 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Shaker Hts. Laurel 28. Washington C.H. 24. London 20. Howland 15. Poland Seminary 13. Akr. SVSM 12.

DIVISION III

1. Versailles (4)

16-1 159

2. Cols. Africentric (11)

13-1 144

3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1)

14-1 124

4. Cin. Summit Country Day (1)

13-0 114

5. Kirtland

15-0 96

6. Waynesville (1)

15-0 73

7. Archbold

12-1 70

8. Findlay Liberty-Benton

13-1 56

9. Cardington-Lincoln

16-1 34

10. Doylestown Chippewa

13-0 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Rocky River Lutheran W. 25. Elyria Cath. (1) 23. Minford 18. Proctorville Fairland 13. Seaman N. Adams 12.