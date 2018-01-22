AP boy's H.S. basketball poll (1/22/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

AP boy's H.S. basketball poll (1/22/18)

Posted: Updated:

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I
1. Huber Hts. Wayne (15)
12-0 177
2. Solon (2)
11-0 148
3. Cin. Moeller (1)
12-3 116
4. Upper Arlington
11-1 101
5. Tol. St. John's
10-2 97
6. Springfield
12-0 87
7. Pickerington N.
11-2 85
8. Dublin Coffman
13-1 52
9. Logan  11-1 24
10. Cin. Princeton
11-1 18
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 15. Lakewood St. Edward 13.

DIVISION II
1. Wauseon (13)
14-0 158
2. Cin. McNicholas (1)
13-1 127
3. Cols. Beechcroft (2)
9-1 118
4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1)
11-0 106
5. Parma Hts. Holy Name
10-1 88
(tie) Poland Seminary (1)
13-0 88
7. Cols. Eastmoor
11-2 68
8. Elida  12-1 44
(tie)Proctorville Fairland
11-3 44
10. Mentor Lake Cath.
10-1 22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. SVSM 20. Cols. South 15. Trotwood-Madison 13. Gallipolis Gallia 13.

DIVISION III
1. Cols. Ready (9)
12-0 154
2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1)
11-0 142
3. Ottawa-Glandorf (3)
13-0 137
4. Cin. Deer Park (1)
12-0 108
5. LaBrae (2)
10-0 93
6. Oak Hill
13-0 89
7. Oregon Stritch (1)
14-1 72
8. Versailles (1)
13-1 62
9. Galion Northmor
12-0 49
10. Gahanna Cols. Academy
12-0 19
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. South Range 18.

DIVISION IV
1. Ft. Loramie (14)
14-0 169
2. Mansfield St. Peter's (1)
15-0 138
3. Hannibal River
10-0 134
4. McDonald (2)
11-1 112
5. St. Henry
11-2 81
6. Sugar Grove Berne Union
8-2 53
7. Tol. Christian
11-3 52
8. Tree of Life 1
0-1 49
9. Spring. Cath. Cent.
12-2 41
(tie) Minster
8-3 41 
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cornerstone Christian (1) 23. Richmond Hts. 23

