AP boy's H.S. basketball poll (1/22/18)

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. Huber Hts. Wayne (15)

12-0 177

2. Solon (2)

11-0 148

3. Cin. Moeller (1)

12-3 116

4. Upper Arlington

11-1 101

5. Tol. St. John's

10-2 97

6. Springfield

12-0 87

7. Pickerington N.

11-2 85

8. Dublin Coffman

13-1 52

9. Logan 11-1 24

10. Cin. Princeton

11-1 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 15. Lakewood St. Edward 13.

DIVISION II

1. Wauseon (13)

14-0 158

2. Cin. McNicholas (1)

13-1 127

3. Cols. Beechcroft (2)

9-1 118

4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1)

11-0 106

5. Parma Hts. Holy Name

10-1 88

(tie) Poland Seminary (1)

13-0 88

7. Cols. Eastmoor

11-2 68

8. Elida 12-1 44

(tie)Proctorville Fairland

11-3 44

10. Mentor Lake Cath.

10-1 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. SVSM 20. Cols. South 15. Trotwood-Madison 13. Gallipolis Gallia 13.

DIVISION III

1. Cols. Ready (9)

12-0 154

2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1)

11-0 142

3. Ottawa-Glandorf (3)

13-0 137

4. Cin. Deer Park (1)

12-0 108

5. LaBrae (2)

10-0 93

6. Oak Hill

13-0 89

7. Oregon Stritch (1)

14-1 72

8. Versailles (1)

13-1 62

9. Galion Northmor

12-0 49

10. Gahanna Cols. Academy

12-0 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. South Range 18.