Board approves Boardman Schools levy for May ballot

People who live in Boardman will be voting on a school levy in May.

Boardman Local Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the second reading of the measure to place the levy on the ballot Monday evening.

The proposal would generate $4.9 million dollars each year for ten years.

The cost to a $100,000 homeowner would be less than $17 per month.

Officials have said that state funding continues to work against them and the tipping point was when St. Elizabeth's Hospital was reclassified to a nonprofit.

The reclassification of St. Elizabeth's Boardman campus reduced the school district's budget this year by about $1 million.



