Girard Council to vote on Officer Leo Memorial

An ordinance to name the viaduct on Liberty Rd after fallen Officer Justin Leo will go to a vote during the next Girard city council meeting.

The meeting will be held on February 12th, and from there, the ordinance will be approved through a few more steps, before a ceremony where the bridge officially will take on Leo's name.

Officer Leo, 31, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic incident in October.

"I think its very important that years from now our citizens do not forget who Justin Leo was, and what he did for our community," said Girard Mayor, Jim Melfi. "The naming of that bridge will appropriately provide that information for future generations."

There are expected to be many more memorials and scholarships in the name of the fallen officer, including a new building being constructed at Dodd Park, where Leo spent much of his time.