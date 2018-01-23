Struthers police charge suspect with sex crimes

Struthers Police have filed charges against a Geauga County man accused of sex crimes.

Drew Laurie, 38, of Chardon, Ohio was arraigned in Struthers Municipal Court Monday on charges of sexual imposition and gross sexual imposition.

The police report lists two teens and one woman as victims.

Police say they began to investigate after a sixteen-year-old girl from Struthers complained that Laurie had sent unwanted text messages to her asking if she wanted to go out to dinner with him.

The police report says the teen refused, pointing out that Laurie was older than her.

The girl said Laurie asked her to delete the texts. Instead, she told her mother who then reported it to the police.

Another Struthers teen, now 18-years-old. learned about the incident and told investigators that when she was only 13-years-old Laurie slipped his hands under her shirt and fondled her.

That teen's aunt also told police that Laurie put his hands under her skirt, fondled her and attempted to kiss her in 2015. The aunt, who is now 38-years-old, said Laurie placed her in a headlock after she repeatedly rebuffed his alleged advances.

Laurie, who has now been released from jail on bond, has been ordered to stay away from the alleged victim.

Another court hearing is scheduled next week.