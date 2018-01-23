School board member resigns after apparent drug overdose

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, whose companies own the Wall Street Journal, Fox News, the New York Post and other media properties, says Facebook should pay fees to "trusted" news producers for their content.More >>
Friday was the final day of classes for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, also known as "ECOT." Ohio's largest online charter school is closing down after losing its sponsor, leaving thousands of students scrambling. For the Earl family in Leavittsburg, it's reluctantly onto Plan B.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday is scheduled to hear the appeal of a man sentenced to death for murdering a Youngstown woman and shooting a man as he held her baby.More >>
Struthers Police have filed charges against a Geauga County man accused of sex crimes.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
A northeast Ohio school board member has resigned after police found him unconscious from an apparent overdose in a parked vehicle.More >>
Some residents are demanding their Pennsylvania town abandon plans to have local police help enforce federal immigration laws.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard is warning people in southeastern Michigan and northwestern Ohio to avoid ice-covered waters as mild weather makes them increasingly unstable.More >>
Authorities in Ohio have issued a statewide endangered missing adult alert for a 70-year-old man with a history of Diabetes and Traumatic Brain Injury.More >>
Authorities in northern Ohio say three people were rescued after falling through the ice on western Lake Erie.More >>
A silo collapse has sent about 10,000 tons of corn onto an Ohio road, shutting it down for days.More >>
Authorities say two men were shot and wounded when gunfire erupted on a Philadelphia street.More >>
Sentencing is scheduled Monday for a man who pleaded guilty to stabbing 20 fellow students and a security guard at his suburban Pittsburgh high school more three years ago.More >>
An Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. after receiving training in Syria is again set to be sentenced after a short delay.More >>
Columbus police say they are working to identify a woman who was found dead on Interstate 70 after she was struck and killed in the early morning.More >>
