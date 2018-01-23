Longtime Valley scoutmaster passes away - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Longtime Valley scoutmaster passes away

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
HUBBARD, Ohio -

A man who has volunteered for nearly 40 years with the Valley's children has passed away. 

Officials with Boy Scout Troop 55 say Richard Cook passed away Thursday night after attending a YSU basketball game. 

Cook, who was 71, had been a scoutmaster for local boy scouts for 39 years. He was himself, a boy scout, launching a love of the organization in the 1950's. 

Arrangements for Cook have been made at the Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard. 

According to their site, Cook was awarded the Silver Beaver Award, Scoutmaster of the year, District Award of Merit, National Duty to God, and the Honor Medal for courageously saving 3 children from drowning. 

In addition, troop leaders say Cook's legacy will be preserved- last year the Boy Scouts named a campsite after him at the Beaumont Scout Reservation in Ashtabula County. 

The full text of Cook's obituary can be read here: 

Services will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2018, at 11 AM for Richard L. Cook, age 71 at First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown; who passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2018, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Richard was born February 25, 1946, in Youngstown, OH a son of Edward L. and Charlotte June (Stott) Cook. A 1964 graduate of The Rayen School. Richard went on to serve in the United States Army Reserves.

Richard worked as a sign installer for Pomroy Sign, Hutz Sign Company, and Peskins Sign. He later worked as the property manager for First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown for many years.

Richard was very active in Boy Scouts of America since the 1950's; from 1957-1964 was a boy scout, then from 1964-1975 the explorers at First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown, in 1977 became Assistant Scout Master, and from 1978 to the present, he has been the Scout Master of Troop 55. Richard has been awarded the Silver Beaver Award, Scoutmaster of the year, District Award of Merit, National Duty to God, and the Honor Medal for courageously saving 3 children from drowning. He was also a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Northside Knights, and an avid YSU fan.

Richard is survived by his wife of 51 years, Bonnie (Seckler) Cook. He will also be missed by his children Edward L. (Missy) Cook of Liberty, Richard L. Cook Jr. of Hubbard, Michelle L. (Bill) Gotch of Hubbard and K. Ross (Cindy) Hall of Monroe, Ohio. Richard is survived by his 10 grandchildren Halley, Lindsey, Kaycee, Austin, Ashlee, Brynn, Emily, Megan, Harlee, Sammi and 5 great-grandchildren Connor, Chase, Camaron, Landen, and Rhiana. He also leaves his brother in law David (Cindy) Seckler. 

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, sister Betsey Cook, brothers William Cook, Ellis Cook, Robert Cook, his daughter in law Felicity Cook and grandson Ryan Cook.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 26, 2018, at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home 407 W. Liberty St Hubbard, OH 44425 from 4 pm until 7 pm, and Saturday prior to the service at the First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown 201 Wick Ave Youngstown, OH 44503 from 10 am until 11 am. 

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in memory of Richard to Boy Scout Troop 55 c/o First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown 201 Wick Ave Youngstown, OH 44503.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral homes website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

