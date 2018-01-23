Longtime Valley scoutmaster passes away

A man who has volunteered for nearly 40 years with the Valley's children has passed away.

Officials with Boy Scout Troop 55 say Richard Cook passed away Thursday night after attending a YSU basketball game.

Cook, who was 71, had been a scoutmaster for local boy scouts for 39 years. He was himself, a boy scout, launching a love of the organization in the 1950's.

Arrangements for Cook have been made at the Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard.

According to their site, Cook was awarded the Silver Beaver Award, Scoutmaster of the year, District Award of Merit, National Duty to God, and the Honor Medal for courageously saving 3 children from drowning.

In addition, troop leaders say Cook's legacy will be preserved- last year the Boy Scouts named a campsite after him at the Beaumont Scout Reservation in Ashtabula County.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 26, 2018, at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home 407 W. Liberty St Hubbard, OH 44425 from 4 pm until 7 pm, and Saturday prior to the service at the First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown 201 Wick Ave Youngstown, OH 44503 from 10 am until 11 am.

The full text of Cook's obituary can be read here: