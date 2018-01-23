Liberty police say woman spit and kicked during arrest

A Florida woman is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on several charges after Liberty police say she spit on them and kicked one of the officers as she was being arrested.

Officers said they could smell alcohol and marijuana when they spoke to 30-year-old Cassandra George of Orlando, whose car had rear-ended another car at Churchill and Keefer Roads Monday night.

Police say George could be seen swaying as they administered a field sobriety test.

According to the police report, officers handcuffed George after she began to ignore instructions for the test.

Police say George pulled away from them as they were putting her into a cruiser, spitting on the officers and then kicking one of them in the chest with her high-heeled boot.

Inside George's car, police say they found an empty growler and half of a container of Mike's Hard Lemonade.

Once at police headquarters, the two arresting officers enlisted the help of three other officers to remove George from the cruiser.

She refused to submit to a breathalyzer, according to the report.

George has been charged with driving under the influence, open container, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer and two counts of harassment with a bodily substance.