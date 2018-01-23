Man accused of killing 16 year old set to go on trial

The two sides in the Ricki Williams murder case met for a short time today. This comes just days before juror orientation and jury selection is scheduled to begin on Thursday in Williams' death penalty case.

Williams is set to go on trial in the 2014 murder of 16-year-old Gina Burger of Austintown.

Burger's body was discovered in a Mercer County landfill in June of that year.

A criminal complaint said Burger admitted to authorities that he stabbed Burger and then put her body in a dumpster.