H.S. basketball scores (1/23/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (1/23/18)

Posted: Updated:

Boys’ Basketball

Leetonia 51 East Palestine 65

Poland 67 Niles 56

Western Reserve 45 Lowellville 46

Maplewood 75 Chalker 53

Newton Falls 63 Girard 65

South Range 53 Valley Christian 51

Howland 65 East 54

Jefferson 57 Struthers 76

LaBrae 103 Liberty 52

Hubbard 43 Lakeview 73

Sebring 39 Springfield 71

Sharon 52 Oil City 44

West Middlesex 50 Mercer 32

Quaker Valley 56 New Castle 46 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms