Niles Police gear up against opioid exposure

With increasing reports of first responders being exposed to dangerous and sometimes deadly opioids, an assisted living center in Niles has stepped forward to protect some of the people who protect them.

Shepherd of the Valley's charitable foundation provided money to buy protective gear for every Niles Police officer.

The kits, assembled by residents of the independent apartments at Shepherd of the Valley include gloves, a mask/respirator, and a full Tyvex protective suit.

A kit was made for each officer.

Last year an East Liverpool police officer needed to be treated with the opiate overdose reversal drug Narcan after being exposed to the powerful opiate Fentanyl during an arrest.

More recently, three Trumbull County Sheriff's Deputies came in contact with suspected Fentanyl powder when they were answering a call at a Newton Township trailer park.

All of the deputies were released after being checked out at a hospital.