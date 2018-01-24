Hearing set for suit challenging results of Youngstown Mayoral race

The case alleging that voting irregularities in the Youngstown Mayor's race could have cost Sean McKinney the election will have it's first hearing next week.

Visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove has set a February 2 hearing date in Mahoning County Common Pleas court for McKinney's civil lawsuit challenging his loss to Tito Brown.

McKinney claims "a substantial number" of votes on November 7, 2017, were cast "illegally."

The suit cites alleged instances where people voted twice, instances where voters were not asked for a signature and times when signatures weren't properly checked.

The Mahoning County Board of Elections denies McKinney's allegations and has asked that the lawsuit be dismissed.

Election results show Brown beat McKinney by a margin of 5,328 to 5,127 votes.