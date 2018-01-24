Muslim man files discrimination suit over firing from YSU

A former employee of the Youngstown State University has filed a federal lawsuit claiming that he was fired because he is a Muslim.

Dr. Mohammad Jadun, the former Intervention Coordinator in the Center for Student Progress, filed a civil suit on Tuesday, alleging that his supervisor treated him unfairly, and caused him to lose his job because of his religion.

Dr. Jadun, who was hired as the Intervention Coordinator in 2013 alleges that the discrimination began following the December 2, 2015, terrorist attack in San Bernardino, California. The attack left 14 people dead, and several others wounded.

According to the civil suit, just days after the attack, Dr. Jadun's supervisor, Becky Varian who was, at the time, the Director of the Center for Student Progress, requested he come in for a meeting.

Dr. Jadun alleges that Varian said, "You Muslims are terrorists and are killing Christians and Jews."

According to the filing that was "the only matter discussed and the meeting ended.

The case goes on to say that the following day, Varian allegedly sent Dr. Jadun an email with a link to an article titled "Why do People Join ISIS? Here's what they say when you ask them".

About a month later, according to the case, Varian conducted a performance review of Dr. Jadun's work and gave him negative marks, allegedly citing "unsatisfactory findings for Job Knowledge, Planning, Administration, Communication, and Professional Development."

However, the lawsuit states that Jadun had not received any complaints or criticisms during the entire 2015 calendar year, which was the subject of the January 2016 performance review.

Dr. Jadun also says that during 2015 and 2016 he received student reviews which were "all positive."

The case claims that following the negative performance review he was required to comply with a performance plan that was drawn up by Varian.

In addition, Jadun alleges that he was unfairly assigned to work all time slots of a student resource fair without the assistance of another coordinator. Dr. Jadun claims this was a break in tradition which normally had multiple coordinators assigned to the time slots, and were "fairly" distributed to the coordinators.

The lawsuit further states that in the summer of 2016 Varian began contacting students with whom Dr. Jadun had worked "seeking criticisms of his performance". It further alleges that no other coordinator's students were being contacted.

Furthermore, the suit claims that Varian and the Associate Vice President for Student Services, Michael Reagle, brought "pretextual, unfair, arbitrary, and unjustified complaints to the Human Resources Department".

The complaint brought to H.R., according to Jadun, include that supervisors had seen him "with his feet up on the desk, and she overheard him whistling, he left materials at the resource fair, that he spent more than fifteen minutes with a student in a contract meeting and others."

According to the suit, following a disciplinary hearing, Dr. Jadun was told that he would be placed on a 5-day unpaid suspension to begin on September 23, 2016.

Before that suspension could begin, Jadun claims that Varian "falsely accused" him of insubordination for arguing with two coworkers.

At that point, Dr. Jadun claims he was placed on administrative leave and then terminated from his position.

Dr. Jadun further states that he filed a discrimination complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

The EEOC is responsible for enforcing federal laws that make it illegal to discriminate against a job applicant or an employee because of the person's race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity, and sexual orientation), national origin, age (40 or older), disability or genetic information.

According to the EEOC, the case was closed and ruled that there was "no cause."

Dr. Jadun states in the civil lawsuit that he "exhausted the administrative remedies available to him and received a dismissal and notice of rights letter October 23, 2017."

Jadun alleges that he was treated "differently than employees who were not Muslim."

The filing asks for back pay with interest, compensatory damages, and punitive damages.

Dr. Jadun has asked for a jury trial.

The suit charges the Youngstown State University as a whole, Backy Varian (individually and in her role), and Michael Reagle (individually and in his role) with discrimination and wrongful termination.

As of Wednesday morning, the University had not yet filed a response to the suit.

21 News reached out to the University for their reaction on the case.

Ron Cole, the Public Information Officer, responded saying "We do not have a response or a statement regarding the lawsuit."

The entire text of the lawsuit may be read here: