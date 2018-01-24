Firm wins right to build mini-casino in Westmoreland County

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A company that's building a casino in Philadelphia has won the right to put up a mini-casino across Pennsylvania in Westmoreland County in the second auction of licenses newly authorized by the state.

Baltimore-based developer Cordish Cos. submitted a winning bid Wednesday of $40.1 million. The area it selected includes Greensburg, southeast of Pittsburgh, and Cordish is considering building an entertainment district around the casino. Southwestern Pennsylvania is home to three casinos, although this would be Westmoreland County's first.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is auctioning the rights to 10 mini-casinos with 750 slot machines. Owners can pay another $2.5 million to operate 30 table games.

Penn National won the first license two weeks ago, bidding $50.1 million to put a mini-casino in south-central Pennsylvania, potentially in York city.

