Death penalty off the table for 2014 Austintown murder suspect

A 22-year-old man has pleaded guilty to all charges in the death of a 16-year-old in exchange for the death penalty being taken off the table.

Ricki Williams IV has been in the Mahoning County Jail since July 2014 after U.S Marshals arrested him for the stabbing death of Gina Burger, whose body was discovered by employees of a garbage transfer station near Grove City.

Wednesday, just one day before jury selection was to begin in the trial against Williams, a last-minute plea agreement was settled on.

Williams has agreed to plead guilty to all eight charges including aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, tampering with evidence, and intimidation. In exchange, prosecutors have agreed to take the death penalty off the table as a possible sentence.

Williams has previously attempted to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

Investigators interviewed Ronisha Johnson, who lived at the Compass West apartments, where Burger was last seen by her mother on June 23, 2014.

Johnson told police that Burger came over to her apartment that night, where Burger was stabbed in the chest by Williams. She stated Williams pulled the knife from Burger's chest and smelled it as Burger collapsed onto the floor. Johnson says Williams forced her to help conceal the body in a portable playpen and put it into a dumpster outside the apartment.

Burger's biological mother, Jacqueline Bacher, told police that when she was waiting for Austintown police to take a missing persons report for Gina, she saw Williams struggling to carry a portable playpen outside the apartment. Bacher says he even asked her if she wanted to buy it. She saw what appeared to be the same items in a dumpster the following morning.

The affidavit also revealed that trash from 18 dumpsters at the Compass West apartments is routinely taken to the garbage transfer station where the teen's body was found.

Police say they found a message carved into a hallway outside Johnson's apartment that read, "KILL FO FUN". They also found several holes in the hallway that investigators say could have been made by a knife similar to the one used to kill Burger.

Authorities filed charges of kidnapping, intimidation and abduction charges against Williams because of alleged threats he made against Ronisha Johnson.

A sentencing date for Williams has not yet been set.