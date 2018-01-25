Kennedy Catholic investigates texts between faculty member, student

A faculty member at the Kennedy Catholic High School in Hermitage is on leave pending an internal investigation.

According to a letter sent out to parents and faculty this week, the administrators and the Catholic Schools Office of the Diocese of Erie were informed of communications between a faculty member and a student.

Officials say they were told the conversations may have been inappropriate.

Hermitage Police Department, which did investigate the claims at the request of the diocese, says the claims centered around text messaging.

Chief Eric Jewell said that they investigated the matter and found that nothing criminal occurred in their jurisdiction.

Jewell said that officers determined that the student and the faculty member live outside of city limits, and nothing illegal happened in Hermitage.

Jewell went on to say that outside of that they determined that even if the conversations happened in the city there was nothing criminal about the matter since the student is 18-years-old.

The school system says that an independent investigation, conducted by the diocese was initiated.

At this time, the diocese says they are asking for everyone to "exercise prudence". The letter sent to the district says that many "unfounded rumors, some quite distorted, have been circulation and have no basis in truth."

The district says they will jhave no further comment while the investigation is ongoing.

The text of that letter can be read here: