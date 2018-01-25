Tri-County Home Show features and trends

The A to Z Drain Tri-County Home Show is showcasing the latest home features and trends January 26 through 28 at the Metroplex Expo Center in Liberty.

The show will feature over 100 exhibitors that specialize in home remodeling and decor in the Trumbull, Mahoning and Mercer County areas.

Doors will open at 10 A.M. each day. The event ends on Friday and Saturday at 6 P.M. and Sunday at 5 P.M.

Hundreds of vendor booths will be at the show, a large majority of them staffed by business owners or employees. Demos and discounts will be available at the home show that are not available during the peak renovating season.

Dave Dangerfield, auctioneer and antique appraiser, will be making a guest appearance. Attendees are encouraged to bring in their antiques and collectibles to be appraised for free on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 2 P.M.

Parking is free and there is no admission fee to attend the Home Show.

Food and beverages can be purchased at Guy's BBQ.

Tara Stitle, the coordinator of the Tri-County Home Show, said that the goal of the event is to put everything a homeowner might need or want under one roof.

"We feature everything from kitchen remodeling to plumbing, just a sum of the whole industry," Stitle said.

Stitle and Brian Prichard, owner of A to Z plumbing and the main sponsor of the show, said it's interesting to see how home trends change throughout the years.

One of the trends the two are expecting to see at the show is a "she shed."

"You see it on HGTV a lot," Stitle said. "It's like a man cave, but for the ladies. A place outdoors they can do their [activities]."

Another trend is using technology to see the results of a potential remodel before any work is done.

Prichard said he sees a lot of walk-in tubs or tub-to-shower conversions, done usually to make bathing a little bit easier.

"People want to stay in their homes longer, so we want to give them the option to do it safely," Prichard said.

The Metroplex Expo Center is located in Liberty, however, physical address is 1620 Motor Inn Drive, Girard, Ohio 44420.