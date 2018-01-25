Animal Charity: Two dogs found starved to death in Youngstown

It is one of the worst cases Animal Charity has seen in recent years— two dogs found frozen and starved to death on Youngstown's East Side. Now the humane society is pursuing charges against the owner.

An anonymous complaint to Animal Charity led authorities to four dogs on the east side of Youngstown Wednesday.

"The two adults were very emaciated— they were definitely way under weight for their age and size. The puppies were also slightly underweight but not in as terrible condition however they were living in a pen with feces and just not a good living condition which is why they were seized," explained Mary Louk, Animal Charity Humane Society Board President.

Louk said that while authorities were on scene they made another discovery— two dogs starved to death

"You could tell they were not of normal weight. They were actually at that time also frozen solid so they had been out there for awhile," she said.

Animal Charity is asking the prosecutor to press two felony animal cruelty charges against the owner for the two dogs that died. It is one of the few cases that the agency has pursued under Goddard's Law.

"It's always difficult to have animals come in starved to death because there are options you always have options," Louk said.

People can call Animal Charity or other agencies to step in before it is too late.

Due to the pending legal charges in this case, the dogs that were seized are not up for adoption at this time.

