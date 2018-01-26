YSU teaching candidates learn to spot signs of abuse in students

The Centers for Disease Control has released new evidence that the nation's children are getting less sleep then they need.More >>
A Boardman ice rink, recently under new management, is hoping that community support can help them win a grant for rink improvements.More >>
One man is in custody after a series of events ended with a car in a pond, a woman's home broken into near a school, and a trip to the hospital.More >>
Pennsylvania's top Republican lawmakers are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop an order by the state's highest court throwing out the boundaries of its 18 congressional districts in a gerrymandering case.More >>
Authorities say seven people have been indicted in the takedown of a heroin trafficking ring that stretched from Arizona to Ohio.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has been collaborating with state police in other states and a trucker's organization to raise awareness of human trafficking.More >>
Two teenagers have died and a third is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in central Ohio.More >>
The University of Akron will eliminate nearly all Friday classes starting this fall.More >>
The mother of a 2-year-old Ohio girl who was starved and beaten to death has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.More >>
A company that has a pending plan to build a casino in Philadelphia has won the right to put up a mini-casino in Westmoreland County in the second auction of new licenses authorized by the state.More >>
Authorities say an 18-year-old man has been charged with making a terroristic threat after he was overheard saying he planned to "Columbine" his northeast Ohio high school.More >>
Philadelphia wants to become the first U.S. city to allow supervised drug injection sites as a way to combat the opioid epidemic.More >>
An elderly woman has been placed on one year's probation after pleading guilty to lesser charges in a Philadelphia bank robbery.More >>
