YSU teaching candidates learn to spot signs of abuse in students

Many students in starting out in the education field may not realize the extent of their duties.

"I thought: oh I'm gonna be teaching these little kids, and I'm going to get to make them the future. I didn't think about all the hurdles that we'd have to go through to do it," says senior early childhood education student Elizabeth Hess.

Teachers are also mandatory reporters. This means that if they suspect or see signs of abuse in students they are required to report it.

Recognizing and dealing with this can be difficult which is why the state of Ohio requires teachers to go through training.

YSU teacher candidates spend the morning at the Trumbull County Educational Service Center learning from educators and social workers who shared their experiences and discussed how to spot signs of trauma.

The students said the discussions were eyeopening and heartbreaking.

The first thing they talked about this morning was human trafficing and how early that starts for kids," says Hess, "and that was one of the things that I didn't think would really happen in Ohio, let alone here".

Many of the students had similar reactions.

Even with training other challenges teachers may be facing, such as large class sizes, can make it difficult for them to identify and make that connection with kids who may be suffering outside the classroom.

"Folks that are going into education, there's quite a bit expected of them with the accountability on standardized tests," says curriculum and instruction supervisor Bill Bosheff, "at the same time this social-emotional component of being able to recognize these different issues their students bring with them from their home life".