Missing Lawrence County man found dead

During a search party, family members of a missing Pulaski Township man found his body near the care facility he was staying at.

55-year-old Vincent Huntley was last seen walking away from a home in the 5900 block of Old Pulaski Road in New Wilmington on January 19.

Huntley was a resident of the Edgewood Longterm Structured Residence. His body was found approximately 500 feet from the residence.

