Former Austintown Fitch player sentenced to prison

A former football standout at Austintown Fitch is headed to prison.

According to the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Tyler Hewlett was sentenced to four years in prison Friday.

He was booked into jail Saturday on charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

The charges allegedly stem from an incident more than one year ago, on January 12 of 2017.

Police charged Hewlett and several others for breaking into someone's home in search of marijuana and money.

This happened on the 4200 block of Woodmere Dr.

A man told officers that he was sleeping in the upstairs bedroom at around 3 am when he felt the barrel of the gun pressed against his closed eye.

The victim said he could hear a second person throwing items around the room, talking about "weed and money."

When the intruders couldn't find what they were looking for, the victim says he was struck in the face with the gun.

The victim's sister, who was downstairs at the time, said she saw three men wearing hooded sweatshirts run down the stairs and out the back door.

The intruders took $46, according to police.

Police saw no signs of forced entry to the home. The victim told them that he usually leaves the doors unlocked.

He also told police that although he never saw anyone's face, he said he recognized the voices as those of people he had played basketball and video games with in the past.

According to our print partner the Vindicator, Hewlett's standout performance on Austintown Fitch High School's football team earned him a full scholarship to Youngstown State University.

He had the desire to be the starting running back position at YSU and promised he could help coach at Fitch.

Hewlett was not the one who wielded the gun.

Brian Pressley, 20, of Youngstown also received four years in prison; Beau Jeffries, 19, of Austintown received two years' probation; and Phillip Ritchie, 19, of Canfield received intervention in lieu of conviction in connection to the break-in.