Snow on the way for Monday!

After a mild weekend, temperatures will begin to cool down for the beginning of the week and snow showers will make their way into the Valley on Monday afternoon.

Snow showers will continue through Monday night with isolated flurries lingering on Tuesday morning. Total snow accumulation by Tuesday morning are expected to be around 1 to 2 inches in most areas.

Following the snow, Tueday will be much colder with high temperatures only reaching the low 20's.

Rain and snow showers will move through the region again on Thursday, and temperatures will rebound near 40 degrees for a couple of days before falling near 20 again on Friday.