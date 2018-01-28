Erie police find underwear-clad man in store's heating duct

Erie police and fire departments rescued a man from the vent of a business in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday morning.

According to police, the manager opening up the Dollar General on East Ave. heard pounding in the store.

He called police, and they were unsuccessful in finding anyone.

A while later, the manager heard the pounding again.

This time, emergency crews found a young man stuck in the ventilation duct in the ceiling.

According to WICU-TV in Erie, firefighters were able to access the roof and get the man out of the duct. On the roof, they found tools the man used to pry the vent open.

Police said the man was found in his underwear with burns on his body because he was stuck in a heating vent.

He told police he was stuck there for about an hour.

Erie police are investigating the incident as an attempted robbery.

The man has been arrested and is waiting an arraignment.