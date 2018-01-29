Panera recalls cream cheese over Listeria concern

Panera Bread has announced that it is conducting what it calls a preemptive recall of some cream cheese products sold in its U.S. bakery-cafes.

According to news release, the recall was initiated after samples of one variety of 2 oz. cream cheese from a single production day showed a positive result for the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

Tests on cream cheese samples manufactured both before and after the production run in question have all come back negative and Panera says there have been no reported illnesses.

The products included in the recall are all varieties of unexpired 2 oz. and 8 oz. cream cheese products with an expiration date on or before 4/2/18.

The recall only affects cream cheese sold in Panera Bread United States bakery cafes and does not affect Panera Bread Canadian bakery cafes or any other Panera Bread food products.

“The safety of our guests and associates is paramount, therefore we are recalling all cream cheese products sold in the US with an active shelf life. We have likewise ceased all manufacturing in the associated cream cheese facility,” said Blaine Hurst, Panera’s President, and CEO. “Only one variety of 2-oz cream cheese from a single day yielded the positive result. Our intent is to go above and beyond for our guests. You should expect nothing less from Panera.”

According to the FDA, Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Affected 2 oz. Cream Cheese Varieties: Plain Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Plain Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Chive & Onion Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Honey Walnut Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Wild Blueberry Cream Cheese.

Affected 8 oz. Cream Cheese Varieties: Plain Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Plain Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Chive & Onion Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Honey Walnut Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Wild Blueberry Cream Cheese.

Panera advises customers who may have these products to discard them immediately and contact Panera Bread Customer Service at 1-855-6-PANERA from Monday through Sunday, 5:00 AM to 10:00 PM. CST, or visit Panera.custhelp.com for a full refund.

For any other questions, please visit www.panerabread.com/recall.