AP girl's H.S. basketball poll (1/29/18)

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high girls school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, win-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Newark (17)

17-0 187

2. W. Chester Lakota W. (1)

17-1 151

3. Pickerington Cent. (1)

18-1 143

4. Dublin Coffman

17-1 128

5. Canton McKinley

16-1 108

6. Solon 15-2 93

7. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame

14-3 53

8. Dresden Tri-Valley

13-2 42

9. Stow-Munroe Falls

15-2 35

10. Wadsworth

16-2 33



Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Notre Dame 15. Canfield 14. Mason 12.



DIVISION II

1. West Branch (14)

15-0 176

2. Gates Mills Gilmour (3)

14-2 144

3. Germantown Valley View

17-1 127

4. Bellevue

16-1 116

5. Zanesville Maysville (1)

13-1 89

6. Tipp City Tippecanoe

16-2 85

7. Washington C.H. Miami Trace

16-2 59

8. Trotwood-Madison

13-2 56

9. Tol. Rogers

13-3 41

10. McArthur Vinton County

15-1 26



Others receiving 12 or more points: Washington C.H. 25. Howland 20. Vincent Warren 12.

DIVISION III

1. Versailles (7)

17-1 160

2. Cols. Africentric (9)

16-1 158

3. Cin. Summit Country Day

14-0 98

4. Kirtland

18-0 84

5. Doylestown Chippewa

17-0 74

(tie) Waynesville (1)

17-0 74

7. Archbold

14-1 64

8. Findlay Liberty-Benton

15-1 60

9. Ottawa-Glandorf

14-2 44

10. Minford

15-2 26

(tie) Proctorville Fairland

16-2 26



Others receiving 12 or more points: Loudonville 20. Garrettsville Garfield 19. South Range 18. Berlin Hiland (1) 18. Cardington-Lincoln 17. Elyria Cath. 12.