AP girl's H.S. basketball poll (1/29/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

AP girl's H.S. basketball poll (1/29/18)

Posted: Updated:

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high girls school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, win-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I
1. Newark (17)
17-0 187
2. W. Chester Lakota W. (1)
17-1 151
3. Pickerington Cent. (1)
18-1 143
4. Dublin Coffman
17-1 128
5. Canton McKinley
16-1 108
6. Solon  15-2 93
7. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame
14-3 53
8. Dresden Tri-Valley
13-2 42
9. Stow-Munroe Falls
15-2 35
10. Wadsworth
16-2 33
 
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Notre Dame 15. Canfield 14. Mason 12.


DIVISION II
1. West Branch (14)
15-0 176
2. Gates Mills Gilmour (3)
14-2 144
3. Germantown Valley View
17-1 127
4. Bellevue
16-1 116
5. Zanesville Maysville (1)
13-1 89
6. Tipp City Tippecanoe
16-2 85
7. Washington C.H. Miami Trace
16-2 59
8. Trotwood-Madison
13-2 56
9. Tol. Rogers
13-3 41
10. McArthur Vinton County
15-1 26
 
Others receiving 12 or more points: Washington C.H. 25. Howland 20. Vincent Warren 12.

DIVISION III
1. Versailles (7)
17-1 160
2. Cols. Africentric (9)
16-1 158
3. Cin. Summit Country Day
14-0 98
4. Kirtland
18-0 84
5. Doylestown Chippewa
17-0 74
(tie) Waynesville (1)
17-0 74
7. Archbold
14-1 64
8. Findlay Liberty-Benton
15-1 60
9. Ottawa-Glandorf
14-2 44
10. Minford
15-2 26
(tie) Proctorville Fairland
16-2 26
 
Others receiving 12 or more points: Loudonville 20. Garrettsville Garfield 19.  South  Range 18. Berlin Hiland (1) 18. Cardington-Lincoln 17. Elyria Cath. 12.


DIVISION IV
1. Waterford (9)
13-1 162
2. Ottoville (4)
16-1 145
3.  Jackson-Milton (3)
15-0 114
4. Fairfield Christian
15-2 105
5. Sugar Grove Berne Union
15-1 96
6. Minster
14-3 90
7. Portsmouth Notre Dame
17-0 86
8. Ft. Recovery
12-2 61
9. Cornerstone Christian (2)
13-4 27
10. Steubenville Cath. Cent.
13-3 21
 
Others receiving 12 or more points: N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 20.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms