AP boy's H.S. basketball poll (1/29/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

AP boy's H.S. basketball poll (1/29/18)

Posted: Updated:

Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses,win-loss record and total points:


DIVISION I
1. Huber Hts. Wayne (14)
15-0 167
2. Solon (2)
13-0 145
3. Upper Arlington
14-1 114
4. Cin. Moeller (1)
13-3 108
5. Springfield
14-1 78
6. Tol. St. John's
12-3 69
(tie) Pickerington N.
14-2 69
8. Logan  14-1 63
9. Sylvania Southview
15-1 41
10. Cin. Princeton
12-3 25
 
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 22. Lakewood St. Edward 19.

DIVISION II
1. Wauseon (13)
16-0 159
2. Cin. McNicholas
15-1 126
3. Cols. Beechcroft (2)
13-1 115
4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1)
13-0 107
5. Poland Seminary (1)
14-0 95
6. Elida  15-1 69
7. Mentor Lake Cath.
12-2 49
8. Cols. Eastmoor
14-2 44
9. Proctorville Fairland
13-3 42
10. Parma Hts. Holy Name
11-2 26
 
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Unioto 25. Gallipolis Gallia 17. Thornville Sheridan 16. Akr. SVSM 13.

DIVISION III
1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10)
15-0 154
2. Ottawa-Glandorf (3)
15-0 138
3. Cin. Deer Park
13-0 115
4. LaBrae (2)
12-0 111
5. Oak Hill (1)
14-0 78
6. Cols. Ready
14-1 65
7. Versailles
15-1 63
8. Oregon Stritch (1)
15-1 59
9. Gahanna Cols. Academy
14-0 48
10. Cols. Wellington
11-4 27
 
Others receiving 12 or more points:  South Range 20. Galion Northmor 19. Oak Harbor 15.

DIVISION IV
1. Mansfield St. Peter's (12)
16-0 156
2. Hannibal River
13-0 134
3. McDonald (2)
13-1 113
4. Ft. Loramie (1)
16-1 104
5. St. Henry
13-2 94
6. Spring. Cath. Cent.
13-3 53
7. Tol. Christian
12-3 45
8. Pettisville (1)
15-1 38
9. Sugar Grove Berne Union
11-3 28
10.Bristol
13-2 25
 
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hicksville 23. Windham 21. Cornerstone Christian (1) 20. Pandora-Gilboa 18. Richmond Hts. 17.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms