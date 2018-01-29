AP boy's H.S. basketball poll (1/29/18)

Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses,win-loss record and total points:



DIVISION I

1. Huber Hts. Wayne (14)

15-0 167

2. Solon (2)

13-0 145

3. Upper Arlington

14-1 114

4. Cin. Moeller (1)

13-3 108

5. Springfield

14-1 78

6. Tol. St. John's

12-3 69

(tie) Pickerington N.

14-2 69

8. Logan 14-1 63

9. Sylvania Southview

15-1 41

10. Cin. Princeton

12-3 25



Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 22. Lakewood St. Edward 19.

DIVISION II

1. Wauseon (13)

16-0 159

2. Cin. McNicholas

15-1 126

3. Cols. Beechcroft (2)

13-1 115

4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1)

13-0 107

5. Poland Seminary (1)

14-0 95

6. Elida 15-1 69

7. Mentor Lake Cath.

12-2 49

8. Cols. Eastmoor

14-2 44

9. Proctorville Fairland

13-3 42

10. Parma Hts. Holy Name

11-2 26



Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Unioto 25. Gallipolis Gallia 17. Thornville Sheridan 16. Akr. SVSM 13.

DIVISION III

1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10)

15-0 154

2. Ottawa-Glandorf (3)

15-0 138

3. Cin. Deer Park

13-0 115

4. LaBrae (2)

12-0 111

5. Oak Hill (1)

14-0 78

6. Cols. Ready

14-1 65

7. Versailles

15-1 63

8. Oregon Stritch (1)

15-1 59

9. Gahanna Cols. Academy

14-0 48

10. Cols. Wellington

11-4 27



Others receiving 12 or more points: South Range 20. Galion Northmor 19. Oak Harbor 15.