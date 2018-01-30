Howland High School presents 'Faces of Heroin'

The Howland Local School District continues proactive measures to make their students aware of the dangers of opioids.

The second annual “Faces of Heroin” program is being presented to grades 9-12 today in the high school gym.

The purpose of the event is to educate students about the impact heroin has had on society and our communities.

Some recovery and prevention resources are being made available beginning at 9:30 am.

The school held it's first “Faces of Heroin” assembly in 2016.