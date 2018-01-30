More than 160 Valley bridges classified 'structurally deficient'

Ohio ranks 12th highest in the nation for the highest number of structurally deficient bridges. Pennsylvania, on the other hand, ranks second worst in the nation for the highest number of deficient bridges.More >>
A Lawrence County man has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with a woman who was found dead in her car on Monday.More >>
Ohio Democratic governor candidate Richard Cordray has picked up support from another southwest Ohio mayor.More >>
Embraced by family and friends, surrounded by well-wishers Youngstown businessman Al Adi returned to his native Amman Jordan overnight.More >>
U.S. health regulators want anti-diarrhea drugs sold in smaller amounts to make them harder to abuse.More >>
A state audit says ineligible drivers have been allowed to get behind the wheel of Pennsylvania school buses, including five with disqualifying criminal convictions in a single district.More >>
Authorities are trying to determine whether a man found dead in a wooded area near a central Ohio highway is the driver who ran from a nearby crash a week earlier.More >>
An Ohio high school teacher who tackled a student in a classroom conflict recorded on cellphone video says he felt threatened, was trying only to restrain the boy and regrets what happened.More >>
An outspoken Ohio sheriff says he landed an unexpected role in an upcoming biopic about serial killer Ted Bundy.More >>
The family of a Cleveland retiree whose shooting death was recorded and shared on Facebook is suing the social media company for failing to notify authorities about threats posted by the shooter.More >>
A juror in Pennsylvania was briefly jailed after a prosecutor reportedly overheard him telling other jurors that he had lied in an attempt to get out jury duty.More >>
Three women have pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the deadly beating of a homeless man outside a Philadelphia gas station.More >>
Authorities say two children and two adults are unaccounted for after an overnight house fire in Cleveland.More >>
Ohio is preparing to announce the five best ideas in a global technology challenge aimed at driving innovation that can help solve the U.S. opioid epidemic.More >>
