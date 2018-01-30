More than 160 Valley bridges classified 'structurally deficient'

A newly released study is once again pointing to the need to revamp the nation's infrastructure.

Ohio ranks 12th highest in the nation for the highest number of structurally deficient bridges. Pennsylvania, on the other hand, ranks second worst in the nation for the highest number of deficient bridges.

Repairs and replacements needed to Ohio bridges would cost more than $27.4 billion, according to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.

A yearly report called the National Bridge Inventory, which was recently released by the Federal Highway Administration, identifies 163 bridges in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, and Mercer counties that are classified as deficient.

Mercer County ranked worst in the Valley, with 69 bridges reported to be structurally deficient. Several of those included in the list have already been closed to traffic.

Trumbull County reportedly has 54 deficient bridges. The oldest listed "deficient" bridge in the county is in Hubbard, listed as being built in 1928, and "requiring high priority of corrective action".

In Mahoning County, 21 bridges were classified as deficient. Columbiana County had the lowest number in the Valley, with a reported 19 structurally deficient bridges.

According to the National Bridge Inventory, structurally deficient is a status used to describe a bridge that has one or more structural defects that require attention. This status does not indicate the severity of the defect but rather that a defect is present.

The Federal Highway Administration, says a bridge is classified as structurally deficient if the condition rating for the deck, superstructure, substructure or culvert and retaining walls is rated 4 or below or if the bridge receives an appraisal rating of 2 or less for the structural condition or waterway adequacy.

During the inspection, the conditions of a variety of bridge elements are rated on a scale of 0 (failed condition) to 9 (excellent condition). A rating of 4 is considered "poor" condition and the individual element displays signs of advanced section loss, deterioration, spalling or scour.

The data identifies state, county, and locally owned bridges.

In a comprehensive, interactive map, the Washington Post nailed down specific data so that users could see exactly which bridges were classified as deficient.

In addition to structurally deficient bridges, there are 233 "functionally obsolete" bridges in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, and Mercer counties.

According to the National Bridge Inventory "functionally obsolete" is a status used to describe a bridge that is no longer by design functionally adequate for its task.

Reasons for this status include that the bridge doesn't have enough lanes to accommodate the traffic flow, it may be a drawbridge on a congested highway, or it may not have space for emergency shoulders.

However, "functionally obsolete" does not communicate anything of a structural nature- a functionally obsolete bridge may be perfectly safe and structurally sound, but may be the source of traffic jams or may not have a high enough clearance to allow an oversized vehicle.

Both Mercer County (15.7%) and Trumbull County (13.7%) have numbers of deficiencies higher than the national average of 9.4 percent.

President Donald Trump has previously said that he would dedcate $1 billion to revamp the nation's infrastructure.