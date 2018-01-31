Florida police investigate Howland native's death as homicide

The Longboat Key Police Department is investigating what may be their third homicide in more than 15 years and the victim could have ties to the Valley.

Longboat Police Chief Pete Cumming tells 21 News that a 54-year-old woman was discovered inside of a sauna on January 23rd.

Cumming said that officers responded to the Harbourside Clubhouse of the Longboat Key Moorings around 5 pm Officials believe the victim had been there for 3-4 hours.

Cumming said they are still waiting on toxicology and forensic evidence to be returned, however, a local newspaper, the Longboat Key News, reports that there were signs of trauma.

Their article reports that police have removed the boards of the sauna to help search for clues.

Police have not yet officially identified the victim at the center of the incident, however, social media accounts identify the woman as 54-year-old Lori Martin, a former Howland resident.

An obituary posted for Lori Martin on the Lane Funeral Home's website says that Martin was born in Niles.

She was reportedly a 1981 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and received a Bachelors degree from Youngstown State University in 1986 where she majored in math and chemistry.

The Longboat Key Police Department is still investigating, saying that they've interviewed dozens of people so far.

Martin's full obituary can be read here: