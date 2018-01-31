Florida police investigate Howland native's death as homicide - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Florida police investigate Howland native's death as homicide

Posted: Updated:
By Derek Steyer, Assistant News Director/Anchor
The Longboat Key Police Department is investigating what may be their third homicide in more than 15 years and the victim could have ties to the Valley. 

Longboat Police Chief Pete Cumming tells 21 News that a 54-year-old woman was discovered inside of a sauna on January 23rd. 

Cumming said that officers responded to the Harbourside Clubhouse of the Longboat Key Moorings around 5 pm Officials believe the victim had been there for 3-4 hours. 

Cumming said they are still waiting on toxicology and forensic evidence to be returned, however, a local newspaper, the Longboat Key News, reports that there were signs of trauma. 

Their article reports that police have removed the boards of the sauna to help search for clues.

Police have not yet officially identified the victim at the center of the incident, however, social media accounts identify the woman as 54-year-old Lori Martin, a former Howland resident. 

An obituary posted for Lori Martin on the Lane Funeral Home's website says that Martin was born in Niles. 

She was reportedly a 1981 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and received a Bachelors degree from Youngstown State University in 1986 where she majored in math and chemistry. 

The Longboat Key Police Department is still investigating, saying that they've interviewed dozens of people so far.     

Martin's full obituary can be read here: 

Lori Ann Martin of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Howland, died unexpectedly Tuesday January 23, 2018 in Longboat Key, Florida.

Lori was born in Niles, Ohio February 9, 1963 the daughter of Charles and Nancy (Panko) Nestor. She was a 1981 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and received a Bachelors degree from Youngstown State University in 1986 where she majored in math and chemistry. 

Lori was employed by Delphi Packard Electric in various engineering assignments for 32 years, retiring in 2007 as a Supervisor in Product Engineering. 

On June 10th, 1992 she married the love of her life, Dave, and began a love story for the ages. Lori enjoyed building and remodeling homes with Dave, but her true passion was her extended family, and planning or attending get-togethers for every occasion. She will always be remembered as a bright spot at every gathering. 

In 2010, Lori and Dave purchased their motor yacht, Phase II, and began cruising the Intercoastal waters of Florida. In 2015, they moved aboard Phase II full time, completing “America’s Great Loop” in December 2016. It was on “The Loop” where Lori added dozens of “Loopers” to her extended family. She pursued her passion of family by organizing “docktails” with any Loopers in marinas where she and Dave happened to land, or pot luck dinners in any anchorage that had other Loopers present. Lori was admired for her navigation and planning skills and led a flotilla of 5 boats for 2 months across Canada. Lori was known by everyone for her zest for life and she especially loved sunset and sunrise, posting pictures most days on the blog she kept.

Lori was a former member of Trumbull Country Club, Howland Athletic Club, and was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed golf, yoga and exercising, and was a fan of Cleveland sports teams and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Lori and Dave were instrumental in fundraising for Tigertown and Project Tiger Pride in Howland and were charter members of the Howland Soccer Club where Lori travelled with the soccer teams for many years.

Lori is survived by husband, Dave of Sarasota, Florida, sons Stephen (Kendall) Cleary of Anderson, South Carolina, Michael (Jamie) Martin of Columbus, Ohio, Stephen (Heather) Martin of Edgewater, Maryland, her parents of Niles, her sister Linda (Bill) Gleespen of Stow, her brother Jim (Peggy) Nestor of Niles, six grandchildren; Sophia, Jude, Jonah, Camille, Max, and Leah Martin, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Friends will be received from 4-7PM Wednesday Jan. 31, and from 8:30-9 AM Thursday Feb.1 at Lane Funeral Homes Roberts-Clark Chapel of Warren followed by a funeral mass at 10:00 AM Thursday at St. Rose Church in Girard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions be made to the donor’s favorite charity in Lori’s name.

To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Lori Martin, please visit our Tribute Store.

