Coalition to campaign for Camp Ravenna's future

Local elected officials and leaders are teaming up to campaign for Camp Ravenna to become the next site for a U.S. missile defense system.

City and school officials from Newton Falls and Windham met with Portage County Commissioners and a local Youngstown Regional Chamber official Wednesday to discuss how they can put Camp Ravenna in the spotlight and how they can gather financial and additional lawmaker support.

"We're going to do everything we can to promote ourselves and promote our area," Lyle Wendall said, Newton Falls mayor.

The Department of Defense is considering three possible locations for its future site on the eastern half of the country. Camp Ravenna joins Fort Drum in New York and Fort Custer in Michigan.

"Our site is within 45 minutes of about a million persons in the civilian labor force, that's a million people that are age 16 and older that are in the workforce," Brad Ehrhart said, president of the Portage County development board.

The other assets the group wants to spotlight include access to several local universities, highways, a Class A railroad and local and region hospitals, including the Cleveland Clinic.

The state has allocated $75,000 in its budget this and next year to support the effort to bring the site to Camp Ravenna, but a member of the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber says Ohio is behind the two other states in funding to advocate for the Northeast Ohio location.

"The state of Ohio is kind of in more grassroots I would say than the other two states," Vito Abruzzino said, with the Eastern Ohio Military Affairs commission.

He says his department is in charge of retaining advocacy firms and lobbying firms to try and land a project that estimated to create anywhere from 800 to 1,000 jobs, in addition to the construction jobs it would require to build the site.

Those who remember the days the Ravenna Arsenal was bustling with weapons production are hopeful this region can come full circle.

"A lot of them feel this is like the payback from the military, because once they closed down the Arsenal, jobs were gone," Sabrina Christian-Bennett said, Portage County commissioner. "I mean it really had a financial impact."

While some state lawmakers have shown their support in recent weeks, Abruzzino says the next step to try and bring those jobs back will be a trip to Columbus. He expects this group and more to help with outreach to lawmakers and senators.

"We are going to have a group get together, much of the folks you saw here today, that will get together and visit all the state reps that will listen to us and state senators," he said.

We could know in the coming weeks where the next site maybe located.

Two studies, including the U.S. Department of Defense's national missile ballistic review, should be released in February. It's possible the report could indicate which site would be best suited for a missle defense system.